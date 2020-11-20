Vital road safety event held just days before tragedy

Moranbah police have been involved in road safety presentations aimed at students from local schools with the goal of educating them on how to keep themselves safe on the roads in and around Moranbah.

Moranbah police have been involved in road safety presentations aimed at students from local schools with the goal of educating them on how to keep themselves safe on the roads in and around Moranbah.

MORANBAH police have been working hard to educate students on how to keep themselves safe on the roads in and around the town.

On November 5, Sergeant Nigel Dalton from Mackay Crime Prevention and the team from Safety Circus visited Moranbah to do a presentation for Year Three students at Moranbah State School and Moranbah East State School.

Senior Sergeant Adam Dyer said the show provided information on a range of topics including road safety (specifically bike safety for kids) as well as responding to bullying, protective behaviours and learning about their safety network.

“Police officers have a significant role to play in the presentation – while officers are by no means performers (as Moranbah’s adopt-a-cops found out), they do provide information with a strong emphasis on helping identify children’s safety networks,” he said.

“It is hoped that this will help the young students identify who they can speak to in the community whenever they feel unsafe, regardless of where they may be.”

Sergeant Nigel Dalton from Mackay Crime Prevention and the team from Safety Circus visited Moranbah.

He said the students took a lot away from the performances, particularly about road safety and always wearing their helmets when cycling or on their scooters.

On Friday, November 13, Moranbah police officers joined Moranbah’s Queensland Ambulance Service, Moranbah’s Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter in a joint emergency services exercise at Moranbah State High School.

The scenario focused on the fatal five and was presented to the year 12 students just before they finished their schooling and became new drivers on the roads.

Moranbah police educated Year 12 students by taking part in a mock fatal traffic crash.

“The scenario played out for them was a fatal traffic crash. This was done on the school oval with an old ute and one of the local Moranbah nurses playing the role of the injured driver in the vehicle,” Snr Sgt Dyer said.

“Emergency services rushed to the mock crash scene and had to cut the injured driver from the vehicle before providing first aid.

“The students were talked through the scenario as it unfolded in front of them by officers from each of the emergency services.

“This gave us a fantastic opportunity to talk about the fatal five and the importance of always driving to your abilities and the prevailing conditions.”

The scenario finished with the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter landing on the sports oval and the students were able to have a look inside and find out more about its role in response to a serious traffic crash.

Leading into National Road Safety Week, Snr Sgt Dyer said it was a great opportunity for Moranbah police to get out and educate local students on the importance of road safety, no matter what age they were.