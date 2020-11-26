Peter V’landys considers moving grand final to lock indeal

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys will not rule out taking the grand final to Brisbane should the state government fail to deliver the assured revamp of some of Sydney's suburban NRL grounds.

With the $800 million redevelopment of ANZ Stadium dead in the water, V'landys is pushing for an upgrade to some of rugby league's suburban strongholds to create a series of mini-Bankwest Stadiums across the city.

V'landys is confident moving the season's biggest match wouldn't be necessary and given his record since taking over the ARLC a deal seems likely to be struck sooner rather than later.

"We have to do what's best for the NRL and our game, and if it means taking a grand final to Brisbane we will do it. Brisbane is a massive market for us, it's our second biggest heartland after New South Wales," V'landys said.

"But I'm very confident the premier will make that agreement and we'll get the suburban stadiums.

Peter V’landys says he isn’t afraid to move the NRL Grand Final to get what he wants. Picture: NCA NewsWire.

"If someone makes an agreement with me I'd lose my right arm to honour that agreement, or my right leg. We have an agreement, it's legally binding and we expect it to be honoured, full stop."

The state government has backed the initiative and while the financial specifics are yet to be hashed out, V'landy's has a staunch supporter in Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

Barilaro shrugged off criticism of the government's stadium policy, claiming the 2019 state election victory proved the public's support of the plan.

"We held an election on that and we won the election. We said we can build schools, hospitals and stadiums," Barilaro said.

"We've moved away, with the NRL, from the investment in ANZ. That battle has come and gone. Now we're going to focus on the future.

"Peter has done a wonderful job in selling the strategy, it's in line with the NRL wants to go, where the government wants to go and more importantly, where our spectators and community wants us to go.

"He has an ally in me, but he also has an ally in the premier and the treasurer, we're all on the same page.

Peter V’landys is pushing for major upgrades to the NRL’s suburban grounds. Picture: Picture: Brett Costello



"It's making sure the treasurer gets the numbers on the ledger right and does it in a timely manner that suits the NRL and us."

That schedule is the main sticking point for V'landys, who met with Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday afternoon in an effort to hammer out a deal.

V'landys also highlighted the importance of restoring rugby league's tribalism and links to the community

"What they're telling us is because none of it has been decided they haven't appropriated it in the budget. As soon as they've been decided, they'll appropriate it in the budget," V'landys said.

"I'm very confident the New South Wales government is going to back our plan - the premier has already indicated that, and it's a matter of timing more than anything else.

"We want it done yesterday, she wants to do it in a couple of years.

"We want to see some action immediately - the $800 million has not been spent on ANZ Stadium, that was supposed to start at the beginning of the year.

"It's not new money, it's not money they had to find."

Originally published as V'landys threatens Brisbane GF move in stadium fight