Vogue moment that left Meghan ‘speechless’

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed the moment former US First Lady Michelle Obama left her "speechless" following an interview for Vogue's September issue.

New mother Meghan also dished on her nerves while waiting for Vogue editor Edward Enninful to reply to her request to take over the issue, saying the "dot dot dot" of an incoming text inspires "the greatest practice of patience in this digital era."

Meanwhile Prince Harry has told the fashion bible the couple will only have two children "maximum" due to the environmental impact in comments that will be perceived as a dig at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The rare insights into the couple's innermost thoughts are contained in the September issue of the world-famous magazine that was guest edited by the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan's decision to put 16 women who are "forces for change" on the cover, but eschew the Queen, made headlines around the world, sparking praise and criticism in equal measure.

Here are the best bits from inside.

MEGHAN INTERVIEWS MICHELLE OBAMA

Ever the foodie, the Duchess of Sussex said she wanted the issue to "open and close strong" like a beautiful meal.

"The first bite sets the tone and the final spoonful leaves you satiated, smiling, and sometimes (if you're dining under the direction of a forward-thinking chef) even inspired. So how could I bring this issue to its logical conclusion? How could I meet that very lofty self-imposed goal?"

She decided she needed a strong woman with gravitas and that woman was Michelle Obama, who she asked "over a casual lunch of chicken tacos and my ever-burgeoning bump."

The Duchess used Vogue's pre-existing Q&A format but said had she known how forthcoming the former First Lady would be, she would have asked more probing questions.

"What was sent back to me, however, left me somewhat speechless. A few "simple questions" (which she could have answered with a sentence or two) were returned to me as a thoughtful, reflective and beautifully curated narrative - a gentle reminder not of how but of why she has become such a globally respected public figure," Meghan wrote.

The former Suits actress said Michelle Obama had sent her a mother's day card and described motherhood as a "masterclass in letting go."

Mrs Obama also told Meghan she "loved" a question about what her 15-year-old self would think of her now.

"She'd remind me there are still too many girls on the South Side of Chicago who are being shushed, cast aside or told they're dreaming too big," she said.

"She'd tell me to keep fighting for them. If I'm being honest, she'd probably smile about how cute my husband is, too."

MEGHAN GETS NERVOUS OVER TEXTS

In perhaps the most relatable moment of the issue, Meghan revealed she too watches the blue dots in a text message while waiting for replies.

After meeting British Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful over a cup of mint tea in London while five months pregnant, they began feverishly texting one another about how to change the world. Meghan then decided to go all in.

"So I asked the question. Actually, I typed and deleted the question several times until I built up the courage to ask the question in question," she wrote.

"Edward… instead of doing the cover, would you be open to me guest editing your September issue? (Mind you, I know how important the September issue is for the fashion industry. I realise the reach, and I see the opportunity to be a part of fashion's push for something greater, kinder, more impactful. But I am also a little nervous to be boldly asking the editor-in-chief, whom I'd only just met, to take a chance on me.)"

"I sent the text."

"The ellipsis… the "dot dot dot" that inspires the greatest practice of patience in this digital era."

"And then it appeared, EE's reply: "Yes! I would love for you to be my guest editor."

"Sitting on my sofa at home, two dogs nestled across me, I quietly celebrated when the words appeared on my screen."

She also said the Forces for Change idea was based on an Anais Nin's book The Four-Chambered Heart, and its quote: "I must be a mermaid, Rango. I have no fear of depths and a great fear of shallow living."

DON'T HOLD FASHION AGAINST HER

Perhaps wary of accusations of hypocrisy after zipping to her baby shower in a private jet, and wrapping Archie in a blanket from an Indian textile factory where workers are paid less than $1 an hour, Meghan includes a disclaimer about the fashion industry.

"There is one caveat for you to remember: this is a magazine. It's still a business, after all. I share that to manage expectations for you: there will be advertising sections that are requisite for every issue, so while I feel confident that you'll feel my thumbprint on most pages, please know that there are elements that just come with the territory.

"The overall sentiment I hope you'll find, however, will be one of positivity, kindness, humour and inclusivity," she said.

TWO KIDS, MAXIMUM!

The Duke of Sussex interviews world-famous primatologist, Jane Goodall in the magazine and describes humans as "the frog in the water and it's already been brought to the boil" when it comes to climate change.

Goodall jokes that he should have "not too many" children and Prince Harry replies: "Two, maximum!"

"But I've always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation," he said.

The newly woke Prince described unconscious bias as "something which so many people don't understand."

"Despite the fact that if you go up to someone and say, "What you've just said, or the way that you've behaved, is racist" - they'll turn around and say, "I'm not a racist," he said.

"I'm not saying that you're a racist, I'm just saying that your unconscious bias is proving that, because of the way that you've been brought up, the environment you've been brought up in, suggests that you have this point of view - unconscious point of view - where naturally you will look at someone in a different way."

