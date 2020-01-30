Voice star won hearts through cancer battle
The Australian music community is mourning the death of singer Natasha Stuart, who has died from breast cancer at the age of 43.
Stuart, who competed on Delta Goodrem's team on The Voice last year, won fans across Australia for sharing her brave fight on the show.
The gifted vocalist was part of the extended Barnes clan, singing with Mahalia and David Campbell, with Jimmy Barnes dedicating a song to her during Cold Chisel's performance in Sydney last Friday night.
Many of the artists she had toured or recorded with over the years, including Richard Clapton, Tina Arena, Leo Sayer and Barnes joined her family and sang at her bedside at St Vincent's hospital in Sydney this week.
Stuart was one of the most loved members of the tight knit Australian music community and won thousands of fans on The Voice.
View this post on Instagram
“Hope” is the thing with feathers - That perches in the soul - And sings the tune without the words - And never stops - at all - • Poem by Emily Dickinson • • • This piece was created especially for Natasha by artist Dan Marsh. Shortly before her passing it was her wish to have this beautiful art work tattooed on her arm by Dan. Although this was not possible, he was able to present it to Tash the day before she left us and she requested it be shared with her community along with this Emily Dickinson poem which inspired Tash throughout her life.
The 43-year-old artist has also shared the stage with Jessica Mauboy, Ricki-Lee Coulter, James Morrison, Paul Mac and Glenn Shorrock and Lulu.
She was a featured vocalist in the sold-out Praying For Time concerts at the Opera House celebrating the music of George Michael with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra alongside Diesel, David Campbell, Mahalia Barnes and Sam Sparro.
View this post on Instagram
What an awesome night last night was! I am so incredibly happy that I chose to take part in @thevoiceau this year. Going on a show like that is always a leap of faith... you never know what is going to happen let alone how you’ll be received. For some reason, I decided that the right time to put myself onto national television was while I was going through one of the most vulnerable periods of my life but I am so glad I did! It was amazing to go through a rebirth of sorts on a show like this and the fact that I’ve had such an incredible, positive response is beyond anything I could’ve expected. . The cast & crew were out of this world. It was a truly wonderful experience. So happy for @dianarouvas that she has finally been recognised for her incredible gift! . I hope that everyone who’s enjoyed performers on The Voice this year will continue to follow and support them through their next endeavours as that’s where we’ll need all of you! In the meantime... here’s just a few pics of some of the wonderful people I got to know and some who I had the joy of reconnecting with during the last few months. ❤️ . . . . #thevoiceau #teamdelta #teamguy #teamgeorge #teamkelly #singers #afterparty #whataride #livemusic #thevoice #australiantalent #awesomepeople
Her peers flooded social media with tributes, sharing a beautiful illustration of an Emily Dickinson poem by artist Dan Marsh.
Clapton, who Stuart sang with 25 years, shared a gorgeous photo of the pair on stage together in paying tribute to his dear friend.
"Goodbye Tash. Our beautiful girl Natasha Stuart left this world at 5pm today. I have no words - she told me that this was her favourite pic of her and me, so this says it all. Thank you for 25 wonderful years Tash - you brought so much joy to all of us," he said.
View this post on Instagram
It is truly heartbreaking to share that wonderful @natashastuart has passed away. Her smile and tone touched us all as a singer and as a person. Many of us got to sit with Tash and say goodbye in the last few days she accepted us with the grace and warmth she always had. We talked about all the great gigs we performed together. Then we sang one last time for her. I will miss her voice and her company. So many memories and laughs and songs. We miss you and love you Tash. RIP.
David Campbell reflected how Stuart touched everyone who worked with her with an indomitable spirit and "glorious smile".
It's heartbreaking to know that beautiful Natasha Stuart has passed. Her glorious smile and perfect tone lit up our stages and our lives," he posted.
"I loved singing with her as we all did. The last two days with her and this industry that was a family for her, has moved me in such a profound way. She sang all the songs with the best because she was the best. Love you, Tash."