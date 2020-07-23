Volunteer army wakes up after three-year hibernation

A RESCUE service has broken out of three years of hibernation, as the Carmila State Emergency Service announces its reopening.

The Carmila SES group bounced back into operation this week, going from zero active volunteers in 2017 to 18 new applications.

The renewed volunteer spirit was driven by the new SES Local Controller and Isaac Regional Council work, Fire and Emergency Services minister Craig Crawford said.

On Wednesday, the first responders celebrated their rebirth, in their new shared facility with Carmila and District Rural Fire Brigade.

Mr Crawford said the return of the SES Group would enhance the safety of the town, improving its resilience and disaster preparedness.

“Whether it’s first aid, flood boat operation, storm damage or a land search, our SES volunteers can often be the difference between life and death,” Mr Crawford said.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew, left and Fire and Emergency Services minister Craig Crawford with new State Emergency Service volunteers at the relaunch of the Carmila SES Group on Wednesday July 22.

Read more

Isaac State Emergency Service needs your help

State of emergency: Towns left without volunteer army

Marine merger could save volunteer crews

“Your help will enable the Carmila SES to quickly establish a strong relationship with the community and provide vital support to other emergency services in times of need.”

“SES volunteers give up their personal and work time to support their communities and often travel long distances, especially in regional areas, to help others through difficult times.

“They play an important role helping the community to prepare for, respond to and recover from disaster.”

Mr Crawford thanked the new volunteers for their dedication to the community.

“Volunteers are the backbone of our communities and we appreciate the time you take out of your busy lives to do what you do in helping keep the community safe.

The new Carmila unit joins eight other Isaac region SES groups, in Moranbah, Nebo, Clermont, Dysart, Middlemount, Glenden, St Lawrence, and Greenhill.

State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service, and State Government representatives at the relaunch of the Carmila SES Group on Wednesday July 22.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

In the last financial year, Isaac SES groups tallied more than 2000 hours in operational tasking, training, group exercises, public education, recruitment, fundraising and equipment maintenance, Mr Crawford said.

“These hours dedicated to protecting Queensland communities are highly valued and greatly appreciated,” he said.

The new unit was launched as three Mackay groups struggle with flailing membership.

The orange volunteer army was temporarily disbanded in Midge Point and Koumala.

Mackay SES acting local co-ordinator Alex McPhee said there were no members in the two towns, and only two volunteers in Campwin Beach.