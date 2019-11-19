Volunteer raises thousands for animals in need

CQ Pet Rescue volunteer Selwyn Nutley with his grandson Blake Edwards. Each week they collect empty bottles and cans and recycle them through the Containers for Change scheme.

A CENTRAL Queensland volunteer has helped raise close to $15,000 for CQ Pet Rescue (CQPR) in just 12-months.

Selwyn Nutley and his grandson Blake volunteer every week to collect bottles and cans and take them to the Emerald Return-It Depot.

Thanks to their weekly efforts and the help of businesses and locals, CQPR has raised just shy of $15,000 since beginning its Containers for Change campaign.

Mr Nutley has been involved with the initiative since it launched in Emerald last year.

“We’ve collected 150,000 containers since November last year,” Mr Nutley said.

“It’s only 10 cents each but it adds up and so all up that’s $15,000.”

About 25 individuals and businesses have jumped on board to contribute to CQPR by dropping off bags of containers to Mr Nutley.

“They wash them and take the tops off like you have to do and I just take them out there,” he said.

“I got nearly 500 containers from this bloke who had them all in boxes.

“I’m getting all the accolades but I’m not doing the work, I just collect them and drop them off.”

His 20-year-old grandson has been “helping with the heavy lifting” since Mr Nutley had a hernia earlier this year.

“It’s been good having him help out.”

Mr Nutley said it was good to see the younger generations getting involved, with Rolleston State School also using the initiative to raise funds.

“They’ve made $5000. They are collecting from Carnarvon Gorge and it’s great for them.”

He said the Containers for Change scheme was a great way for schools, organisations, businesses and charities to raise funds.

“You just cannot continually flog people for raffle tickets,” Mr Nutley said.

“Everyone sells raffle tickets, but this is a new way we have been able to raise money.”

Mr Nutley said it was his love for animals that originally got him involved with the Emerald based organisation and has recently been presented a shirt labelling him ‘Patron of Pets’.

CQPR President Tyneisha Winn said the campaign made a big difference for the not-for-profit organisation, who used the funds to pay vet and utility bills, transport animals and buy food, toys and bedding when other donations ran low.

“We are very grateful for all the donations we have received, and continue to receive, from the public and small local businesses over the past year,” Ms Winn said.

“The Maraboon Tavern has been one of our biggest supporters by donating all of their bottles to us, as well as Emerald Rams who allow us to collect their bottles at home games.

“It really goes to show how amazing and generous our little community is.”

The Emerald Return-It Depot has recorded 11.8 million containers pass through in total during the year since it launched, according to Return-It Queensland.