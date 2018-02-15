Volunteer rewarded for generosity to the cause

FOREVER HOME: CQ Pet Rescue volunteer Selwyn Nutley with the newest addition Lily. MOLLY AND ME PHOTOGRAPHY

A CENTRAL Queensland Pet Rescue volunteer has been rewarded for his ongoing support for the organisation, being given the privilege of naming the newest rescue puppy.

Selwyn Nutley has been volunteering for years and was a huge contributor to the success of the CQ Pet Rescue charity golf day at the Emerald Golf Club last Saturday.

The golf day organisation fell partly on Mr Nutley's shoulders and he was more than happy to make the day the best it could be, raising awareness and offering his time to the cause.

To show their appreciation for Mr Nutley's hard work and dedication over the years, the team gave him the opportunity to name the new addition.

He called her Lily, after his only great granddaughter who also has a huge love for animals.

"I was saying you can't really bring dogs down to the event but then they brought a dog and I was so happy, and when they announced that I would be naming it I was so happy,” Mr Nutley said.

"I thought, I've got five granddaughters and six grandsons, and it's a girl.

"If I named it after one of my granddaughters, the other four would be disappointed, but I only have one great granddaughter, little cyclone Lily, so I decided I would name it Lily.”

Susan Consedine from CQ Pet Rescue said they were very fortunate to have someone like Selwyn to help out.

"CQ Pet Rescue are very grateful to Selwyn for taking on such a key role in the organisation of the golf day,” Ms Consedine said.

"Selwyn has been a regular driver for CQ Pet Rescue for our Operation Desperate Measures program (where we transport animals to Brisbane to other rescues) and has made regular trips to Brisbane, saving well over 50 animals.

"He also helps out regularly at our other fundraising events, such as our monthly dog wash,” she said.

"We wished to show him our appreciation by asking him to name our newest foster dog, a four month old kelpie cross, who was pulled out of the pound and off the euthanasia list just a day earlier.

"Selwyn is very much loved by the whole CQ pet rescue team, and we are always grateful for the hard work he puts in when it comes to raising money and helping out.”

Mr Nutley said he was privileged and proud to be recognised in such a way.

"Naming Lily made me so proud on the day, I was so proud,” Mr Nutley said.

"I told them I don't want it to be about me, it's about the animals and making lots of money for the dogs and cats, but yes, I was very, very happy.

"I didn't want anything,” he said.

"I do the work because I'm retired and I've got plenty of spare time - apart from when I'm working at the golf club.”

Helping out in a selfless act, Mr Nutley said he did it because of his love for all animals and birds, "that's the feathery birds of course”.

"I just love animals,” he said.

"I'm going to keep going until I fall off the perch, and I'm hoping that it's not going to be next week.”

Mr Nutley also wanted to thank all members of the public who attended the CQ Pet Rescue charity golf day.

He said it was a great, fun day.

He thanked all those who opened their wallets to help CQ Pet Rescue to continue to save animals lives.