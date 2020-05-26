Volunteers offer time at golf club working bee

WORKING BEE: Emerald Golf Club members helping to tidy up around the clubhouse.

VOLUNTEERS got the Emerald Golf Club spick and span today, and the club planned an event to help boost the spirits of the town.

Five members gave up their time for the club working bee on Tuesday morning to tidy the garden beds and lawn around the clubhouse.

Emerald Golf Club president Peter Bailey said the dedication of members kept the venue attractive for all.

“We had a working bee this morning and it was just to tidy up around the clubhouse,” he said.

“We put some mulch in the garden, pulled some weeds out and gave it a good tidy up.

“We’ve got wonderful volunteers. They give us their time and equipment to use. We’re really fortunate in that regard.”

Mr Bailey gave a special mention to Nathan Monk and his employees, who brought a truck along to help with mulching.

“It was a really decent thing to do that,” Mr Bailey said.

“It looks really good now it’s all been done.”

The club also announced its second annual Christ in July event, scheduled for July 25.

It will include a Christmas carvery, desserts, carols, a visit from Mr Claus, and a prize for the “best ugly Christmas sweater”.

Mr Bailey said the night was a success last year and would provide families with something to look forward to.

“We did it the first time last year and it was great,” he said.

“I think this time people will be keen to get out and do something. Christmas in July’s always something special.”

Bookings can be made by phoning the club.