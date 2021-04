From little fluff balls to gentle giants, there sure are some cute dogs across the region.

CQ News is on a search to find the cutest dog across the Central Highlands, Isaac and Barcaldine regions, and asked readers to submit their photos.

More than 50 animal lovers nominated their pals to be featured and now it’s time to vote for who you think is the cutest.

Originally published as VOTE NOW: Cutest dog across the region