Who has the best customer service in the region? Vote now!
News

VOTE NOW: Top 15 people for customer service in Central Highlands

Contributed
18th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
THE Central Highlands houses many employers, employees, and customers.

CQ News wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers.

As the second part of our Best of the Central Highlands series, we asked you on Monday to nominate your favourite customer service person in the region.

You nominated 15 people.

Now, we're asking you to make your vote count and decide who you think is best!

We'll tally your votes and designate one lucky winner as having the 'best customer service' in the Central Highlands.

This poll is open from 5pm Wednesday, March 18 until 9am on Friday, March 20.

Happy Voting!

BEST OF: Who has the best customer service in the Central Highlands?

