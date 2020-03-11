VOTE NOW: Top 9 places to grab a coffee in Emerald

Where is the best coffee in Emerald?

EMERALD is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades.

CQ News wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers. So beginning this week with the best place to grab a cup of coffee in Emerald, we will be running a Best of the Central Highlands series. On Monday night we posted a call out to our Facebook page, asking you to nominate your favourite place in time to grab your caffeine dose.

You nominated nine businesses.

Now, we're asking you to make your vote count! Decide where you think is the best in town, we'll tally them up and crown one lucky winner the 'best in coffee' in Emerald.

This poll is open from 5pm Wednesday, March 11 until 9am on Friday, March 13.

Reader poll BEST OF: Where's the best place to grab coffee in Emerald? Blah Blah Sandwich Bar

Highland Homewares

Le Porte Rosse

McDonald's

Room 9

Roses & Beans

The Sensory/Shelfield Coffee Brewers

Theo's Cafe

Vybe Vote View Results

Happy Voting!