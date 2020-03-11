Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Where is the best coffee in Emerald?
Where is the best coffee in Emerald?
News

VOTE NOW: Top 9 places to grab a coffee in Emerald

Contributed
11th Mar 2020 5:30 PM

EMERALD is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events - some are new, and some have been around for decades.

CQ News wants to find out the best of the best, as voted by our readers.   So beginning this week with the best place to grab a cup of coffee in Emerald, we will be running a Best of the Central Highlands series.   On Monday night we posted a call out to our Facebook page, asking you to nominate your favourite place in time to grab your caffeine dose.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WANT TO GET THE LATEST IN LOCAL BREAKING NEWS, COURT, COUNCIL, BUSINESS AND MORE DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX?

CLICK ON THE GRAPHIC BELOW

Community Newsletter SignUp

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You nominated nine businesses.

Now, we're asking you to make your vote count! Decide where you think is the best in town, we'll tally them up and crown one lucky winner the 'best in coffee' in Emerald.

This poll is open from 5pm Wednesday, March 11 until 9am on Friday, March 13.

Happy Voting!  

Reader poll

BEST OF: Where's the best place to grab coffee in Emerald?

View Results
best of coffee emerald
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man attacked bartender after being cut off

        premium_icon Man attacked bartender after being cut off

        Crime THERE was no beer on tap and so the Emerald man went for the spirits, which he doesn’t normally drink.

        Cooler mornings expected to continue across the region

        premium_icon Cooler mornings expected to continue across the region

        News Cooler days a welcome relief from the 40 degree heat.

        Protester unlocked herself for a farmer, not for police

        premium_icon Protester unlocked herself for a farmer, not for police

        Crime “You’re fully aware there is lawful ways to protest”

        Man smashes mate's switchboard after power outage

        premium_icon Man smashes mate's switchboard after power outage

        News Magistrate tells man there’s no excuse for “appalling behaviour”.