CUTIE: Josie Houston sent in this photo of Edith Houston, eight months.
News

VOTE NOW: Who is Emerald’s cutest baby?

Kristen Booth
6th Dec 2019 9:00 AM
FROM cheeky grins to quirky habits and big personalities, Emerald sure does have some cute babies.

The CQ News is on a search to find Emerald's cutest bubs, so we asked readers to submit their best photos.

The team was inundated with photos from parents, grandparents, uncles, aunties or cousins nominated their favourite little one.

Here are the 34 entries, now it's up to you to decide the number 1.

Vote now for your favourite little one.

The winner will be featured in the paper.

Who is Emerald's cutest bub?

