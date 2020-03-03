Vote on the ‘best of’ the Central Highlands

We are searching for the best of the best across the region.

We are searching for the best of the best across the region.

THE Central Highlands is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events – some are new, and some have been around for decades.

Central Queensland News wants to find the best of the best across the region, as voted by our readers.

For the first time, CQ News will be running a Best of the Central Highlands series, starting next week.

Each Monday night we will put a question to our Facebook followers, for example:

‘We’re on the hunt for Emerald’s best coffee, and we want to hear from you!’

Nominate the business you think has the best customer service, and they’ll go in the running to win Best of the Central Highlands.

Readers are encouraged to nominate their favourite business, person or event and react to comments as a way of supporting that nomination.

CQ News will tally up the nominations the following Wednesday, with nominations closing at 9am.

A journalist will then compile an article with a list of the top five nominees, and create a poll which people can vote in. This poll will remain open until 9am on Friday.

Whether it’s the best local educator, the best cafe to grab a coffee at or the best tradie to see when you have car troubles – you will have an opportunity to put the spotlight on great locals.

The winner will be announced soon after the poll closes with the winner to appear in the next edition of our newspaper, on our website, and on Facebook.

Help us uncover the best of the central west!