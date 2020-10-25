VR tech gives valuable real world skills to students
MORANBAH State School is one of five schools in Queensland to receive a virtual reality program helping students with disabilities learn real world skills.
The ‘state-of-the-art’ VR technology was developed by the Endeavour Foundation together with the Queensland University of Technology.
Endeavour service design partner Chris Beaumont said the programs were perfect for students as they felt like they were playing a game.
“These programs are targeted at helping students with different learning disabilities practice skills in a safe environment before taking them out into the real world,” Mr Beaumont said.
“As well as a top of the range computer and VR hardware, we’ve provided software, and training to run the learning programs, including travel safety, driving, and warehouse and forklift safety.”
Moranbah State School student Ty Campbell said the hub was an exciting and fun way to learn.
“The program I’m most looking forward to is the driving, that is so cool,” Mr Campbell said.
Head of Special Education Services Dearne Warby-Dent said the school was grateful for the technology opportunity.
“Students will be participating in the programs to increase their confidence before transitioning to post-school life,” Ms Warby-Dent said.
Endeavour Foundation partnered with Arrow Energy to deliver the program to Moranbah, as well as at Dalby, Miles, Chinchilla and Dysart State Schools.
Arrow Energy Operations Manager Fraser Bloxham said the VR kits were the “next step” in advancing education.
“As a company, we are constantly looking for the next advance in technology that improves what we do,” Mr Bloxham said.
“So, I am delighted to see our great community partner, Endeavour Foundation, bringing VR supported training into schools in our areas of operation.