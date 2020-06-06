Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious.
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious. kaspiic
Crime

Indigenous prisoner dies after he collapses

6th Jun 2020 1:15 PM

A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at a prison in Western Australia.

The Acacia Prison inmate was found on Friday but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at hospital, the state's Department of Justice said in a statement on Saturday.

Police say there does not appear to be anything suspicious, but they are investigating and there will be an inquest given it is a death in custody.

The Department of Justice will also conduct an internal review.

Acacia Prison is privately-run by Serco Australia

Originally published as WA Aboriginal prisoner dead after collapse

deaths in custody prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen Basin mine worker hospitalised

        premium_icon Bowen Basin mine worker hospitalised

        Rural A Hail Creek mine worker has been flown to hospital after suffering heart problems

        Workers protesting over safety fears at CQ mine

        premium_icon Workers protesting over safety fears at CQ mine

        News ‘Until they’re heard, workers will continue to protest outside the mine’

        Slip lanes to be added to Botanic Gardens entrance

        premium_icon Slip lanes to be added to Botanic Gardens entrance

        News The council said motorists and pedestrians should expect changed traffic conditions...

        Junior sport clubs boosted into recovery

        premium_icon Junior sport clubs boosted into recovery

        News More than $70k in grants to upgrade and enhance local clubs.