If you're worried about touching the walk button at signalised pedestrian crossings, worry no more - at least in high-use areas including Westside Private Hospital at Taringa.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads and Brisbane City Council say green walk signals will be automatically triggered in five busy inner-city suburbs and precincts.

"This means pedestrians do not need to press the button when wanting to cross the road,'' a Council spokeswoman said.

The change has been made 24 hours a day, seven days a week at intersections in the CBD, Valley, South Bank, South Brisbane and Spring Hill.

It also applied in areas around hospitals, including Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, Mater and Queensland Children's Hospitals, Princess Alexandra Hospital, Sunnybank Private Hospital, Belmont Private Hospital, Westside Private Hospital, River City Private Hospital and St Andrew's War Memorial Hospital.

Educational stickers have been put in place on traffic poles in many of these locations to notify residents and visitors.

Council said it would continue to review locations with high pedestrian activity and assess their suitability to receive automatic pedestrian signals.

Main Roads Minister, Mark Bailey, said he fully supported the measure to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

"This means you won't have to touch the button to get a walk signal,'' he said.

"Thanks for helping us flatten the curve to stop the spread of coronavirus.''

For more information visit www.brisbane.qld.gov.au or call Council or call 3403 8888.

For health advice or information visit www.health.gov.au

Originally published as Walk signals now automatic to stop virus spread