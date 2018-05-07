Walking down memory lane

IT IS with a twinge of sadness that this will be my last Discovering our Own Backyard column.

Being able to showcase our Central Highlands, the places within and the special attributes of the region has been a pleasure.

The uniqueness and intrigue of the Central Highlands has inspired all the stories over the past three years. We truly do live in a special part of Central Queensland.

The following are "snippets” taken from some of my favourite stories, a walk down memory lane.

Comet: November 2016: The Comet cemetery has an interesting, albeit sad story to tell. One hundred and fifty six people are listed as buried in the cemetery between 1866 and 1944.

Of the 156 people listed, 54, (one third of all buried), died in the same year - 1878.

Of this 54, 32 were children under the age of 10. Recorded history at the cemetery states that between 1877 and 1879 a total of 43 children under the age of 10 died and were buried in the Comet cemetery.

The question remains, what happened in the region between those years that took the lives of such a large number of locals, mostly children.

Rewan memorial: August 2016: On Tuesday morning, November 16, 1943 an American Dakota C47 aircraft left Batchelor Airfield in the Northern Territory headed for Archerfield Airfield in Brisbane.

When the C-47 left Batchelor Airfield it carried an American air-crew of four, an American Sergeant and 14 Australian soldiers. The aircraft landed at Daly Waters' airstrip where it picked up another passenger then flew on to Cloncurry where three more Australian soldiers boarded the aircraft.

During a violent electrical storm the Dakota broke up in flight and the crash site at Rewan Creek is a lasting memorial to the flight crew and passengers. All were killed in the crash.

Capella Light Horse and the emu plume: October 2017: Legend has it, a Mounted Infantry unit dispatched to the Peak Downs region to guard a gang of non-union shearers shot an Emu along Capella Creek.

A number of the troopers placed the feathers of the departed Emu in the band of their hats.

Other mounted troopers soon followed and Emu plumes started to adorn the hat bands of other Mounted Infantry units. An ardent Australian tradition was born. By 1897 all mounted Queensland units wore the Emu plume as part of the official uniform and it was this Mounted Infantry Unit that became part of the Australian Light Horse Brigade.

Lilyvale waterhole and Johnny the ghost: May 2017: And this brings us to Johnny our ghost. The waterhole is haunted by Johnny, a man of Chinese origin and Lilyvale's market gardener.

Johnny carted water from the waterhole with a horse and dray. He used to back his dray down the bank of the waterhole to fill his drums which he used to water his vegetable patch, which he then sold to the townsfolk.

Because the bank was quite steep, Johnny would back his dray down to a point where it rested against a stump, hence stopping it from careering into the waterhole.

On what turned out to be his final trip Johnny's aim was off and he missed the stump and the horse, dray, drums and Johnny hurtled into the watery depths and drowned. Some report that Johnny's ghost still haunts the waterhole to this day.

The Willows gemfields: February 2017: An interesting story is told that a substantial shipment of local Willows Gemfields green sapphires of the highest quality and value belonging to Tom McCarthy and Bob and Harry MacNamara was USA bound aboard the ship USS Niagara when it was torpedoed and sunk during the Second World War.

It was also rumoured that a considerable quantity of highly valuable sapphires belonging to the local White family were also lost on the same ship.

The gold bullion carried by the ship was salvaged after the war but the story goes that the sapphires were not.

So there you are, just a few of my favourite stories across the past three years. I hope that you have enjoyed reading them as much as I have enjoyed researching and writing them.

Cheers and farewell.