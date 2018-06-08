Menu
Tom Robertson (centre) during Wallabies training at Ballymore in Brisbane.
Rugby Union

Wallabies forced into late team change

by Sam Worthington
8th Jun 2018 12:04 PM

THE Wallabies have been forced into a late change for the first Test against Ireland at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday with Tom Robertson replacing Allan Alaalatoa as the reserve loosehead prop.

Alaalatoa suffered an ankle injury at training on Thursday and while it doesn't appear serious, the Wallabies medical and coaching staff decided on Friday to withdraw him from the clash with the world's No.2 side.

The injury isn't a major disruption to coach Michael Cheika's plans with Robertson having 18 Tests to his name and in reasonable form for the Waratahs.

He also has an established combination with reserve hooker Tolu Latu.

It does, however, cruel an interesting experiment on the loosehead side.

Alaalatoa is the starting tighthead for the Brumbies but does have some experience in the No.1 jersey.

Both teams will hold their final captain's run at Suncorp Stadium on Friday and a crowd of 40,000 plus is expected for the first of three Tests.

WALLABIES (15-1): Israel Folau, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Kurtley Beale, Dane Haylett-Petty, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Caleb Timu, Michael Hooper (c), David Pocock, Adam Coleman, Izack Rodda, Sekope Kepu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Scott Sio

Reserves: Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Lukhan Tui, Pete Samu, Nick Phipps, Reece Hodge

