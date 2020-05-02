Wallaby warriors’ monumental win in court

A conservationist’s triumph over the State Government for the right to move wallabies has been described as 'David’s win over Goliath'.

A CAIRNS Councillor has described a conservationist's win over the State Government for the right to remove wallabies away from suburbia as "David's win over Goliath."

The Agile Project has won the right to relocate hundreds of agile wallabies from Trinity Beach, following a ruling handed down in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal today.

The wildlife protection group, led by ecologist Shai Ager, has been fighting for the right to shift the marsupials away from the suburb since October 2017, claiming the animals were continually being threatened by vehicle strikes and domestic dog attacks.

The Department of Environment and Science initially awarded the group a permit to relocate wallabies to a safe haven on the Tablelands, but later refused the action, claiming at the time the permit was awarded "erroneously".

A DES spokeswoman confirmed QCAT had found in favour of The Agile Project, following their appeal over the refusal of the Damage Mitigation Permit to translocate a large number of agile wallabies from the Trinity Beach area.

Founder of The Agile Project Shai Ager. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"The department is currently considering the decision," she said.

Ms Ager said the QCAT win allowed her organisation to set a precedent for macropod relocations.

"This will be one of the biggest macropod relocations ever," Ms Ager said.

"One of the big takeaways was that the community involvement really made a difference."

Division 9 Councillor Brett Olds congratulated Ms Ager for her court win.

"She's walked through fire for this," he said.

"She's not only taken the State on, she's beaten them, and that hardly ever happens."

He hoped the department would not place onerous conditions upon the group's wallaby removal effort.

"I hope they get behind the project now, support it fully - let's make this a successful relocation, and a world first.

"If it's successful, it will set the platform for other ones across the state and country."

Originally published as Wallaby warriors' monumental win in court