Wallet swiped from bar while owner's back was turned
WARWICK police arrested and charged a 36-year-old woman from Chermside after she allegedly stole a wallet from a person inside the Warwick RSL last night.
The owner left the wallet unattended for a period of time, in which it was allegedly stolen.
Police were called with the RSL around 11:30pm.
The woman was arrested and charged with stealing.
She is due to appear at the Warwick Magistrates Court on September 26.
The wallet was recovered and returned to the owner.