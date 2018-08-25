Menu
Login
A woman was arrested at the Warwick RSL Memorial Club around 11:30pm last night.
A woman was arrested at the Warwick RSL Memorial Club around 11:30pm last night. Elyse Wurm
Crime

Wallet swiped from bar while owner's back was turned

marian faa
by
25th Aug 2018 7:58 AM

WARWICK police arrested and charged a 36-year-old woman from Chermside after she allegedly stole a wallet from a person inside the Warwick RSL last night.

The owner left the wallet unattended for a period of time, in which it was allegedly stolen.

Police were called with the RSL around 11:30pm.

The woman was arrested and charged with stealing.

She is due to appear at the Warwick Magistrates Court on September 26.

The wallet was recovered and returned to the owner.

stolen wallet theft warwick police warwick rsl
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    Local members comment on change of leadership

    News Central Queensland Federal members share responses to the change of power.

    Art poles to help us peace out

    Art poles to help us peace out

    News Clermont Artslink is using art to inspire peace and togetherness.

    Support to pour in at local pubs

    Support to pour in at local pubs

    News Pubs across CQ will host Let it Pour events this weekend.

    Costs crippling as business dries up

    Costs crippling as business dries up

    News Blackall pub struggles to stay afloat with dwindling clientele.

    Local Partners