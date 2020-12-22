Menu
Chester the cat has been returned to the RSPCA four times – but despite some alarming claims about his behaviour, his carers say he deserves a chance.
Pets & Animals

Yes! Even 'demonic' cats like Chester deserve Christmas joy

by Dixie Sulda
22nd Dec 2020 1:13 PM
A "demonic" and "anti-social" cat, returned by four different owners to the RSPCA's Lonsdale Shelter, is merely misunderstood and deserves a forever home, carers say.

In a bid to find Chester a new family by Christmas, cat keeper Jenny Sherring has revealed the cat's redeeming features.

The eight-year-old male tabby cat has been returned to the Lonsdale Shelter four times in the past seven years, in most cases due to his "unappealing" behaviour.

But Ms Sherring said Chester was talkative and likes interacting with humans.

Chester the cat is looking for a home, for the fifth time. Picture: RSPCA SA
"When I sit on the bench in his pen, he will come straight up next to me for pats and then on to my lap for more pats," Ms Sherring said.

"He is so chatty - constantly trilling away in the morning for food and attention, and when he is outside in his cat run he always says hello to customers that walk up to him."

He was first brought to the RSPCA in August 2013 as a stray from Port Lincoln.

Chester was adopted within weeks, and back at the shelter just as fast, with the new owner saying he was aggressive towards humans.

His next home lasted six years, and ended because his owner went into an aged care facility.

It took Chester a further 10 months to find home number three, where the owner returned him after two weeks because he did not suit their lifestyle.

The fourth owner stated Chester was "best suited to a home with no children".

She described him as "demonic and anti-social".

Ms Sherring said Chester is a shelter favourite, and remains confident he will find the right home.

"Everyone loves him so much and we all want him to have the perfect home and we won't give up until we find it - although we would love to keep him here as our in-house shelter cat too," she said.

To view all cats available for adoption, or to make a booking, visit rspca.org.au/adopt/cats

 

Originally published as Want to adopt a 'demon cat' this Christmas?

While previous owners described him as anti-social, his RSPCA carer says he’s chatty and friendly. Picture: RSPCA SA
