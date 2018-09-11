REVEALED: 13 people Mackay police need to speak to urgently

Police are appealing to the public for help in their investigations.

Police are appealing to the public for help in their investigations. TAHLIA STEHBENS

DO YOU know any of these people?

Mackay police are appealing for information from the public, as they believe the people pictured below may be able to assist them with their investigations into recent offences.

Residents are urged not to approach anyone they believe is displayed in these images. If you can assist phone Policelink, open 24 hours a day, on 13 14 44.

If you wish to remain anonymous, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au

Mangrove Road, Mackay:

Police want to speak to this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent incident of shop stealing - unlawfully taking away goods, which occurred on Monday, September 3, 2018 about 9:30am.

Evan Street, South Mackay

Police want to speak to this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent incident of shop stealing - unlawfully taking away goods, which occurred on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 about 4:53pm.

Malcomson Street, Mount Pleasant

Police want to speak to this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent incident of shop stealing - unlawfully taking away goods, which occurred on Saturday, August 18, 2018 about 3:10pm.

Malcomson Street, North Mackay

Police want to speak to this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent incident of shop stealing - unlawfully taking away goods, which occurred on Monday, August 13, 2018 about 12:55pm.

Mangrove Road, Mackay

Police want to speak to this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent incident of shop stealing - unlawfully taking away goods, which occurred on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 about 2:20pm.

Beach Road, Sarina

Police want to speak to this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent incident of shop stealing - unlawfully taking away goods, which occurred on Sunday, July 29, 2018 about 1:30pm.

Beach Road, Sarina

Police want to speak to this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent incident of shop stealing - unlawfully taking away goods, which occurred on Sunday, July 29, 2018 about 1:30pm.

Mangrove Road, Mackay

Police want to speak to this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent incident of stealing which occurred on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 about 2:24pm.

Peak Downs Highway, Racecourse

Most Wanted

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent incident of stealing which occurred on Friday, June 1, 2018 about 7:35pm

Esplanade, Airlie Beach

Police want to speak to this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud which occurred on Monday, August 6, 2018 about 8:54pm.

Town Square Avenue, Moranbah

Police want to speak to this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent incident of wilful exposure, which occurred on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 about 8:30pm.

Mangrove Road, Mackay

Police want to speak to this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent incident of shop stealing - unlawfully taking away goods, which occurred on Saturday, August 11, 2018 about 1:50pm.

Mangrove Road, Mackay

Police want to speak to this person.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent incident of shop stealing - unlawfully taking away goods, which occurred on Saturday, August 11, 2018 about 1:50pm.

Note: Do not approach anyone you believe is displayed in these images.