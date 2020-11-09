Wanted man taken into custody after week-long search

A WANTED man who disappeared in Innisfail just over a week ago after an alleged string of offences has been taken into custody.

The 29-year-old Cairns man vanished into a cane field in Hudson last Sunday, November 1, prompting a large scale search involving multiple police, the dog squad and the Rescue 510 helicopter.

Police allege he had committed various burglary and car theft offences in Townsville, Manoora and Hudson during October.

A man wanted for a week after disappearing in Innisfail is in custody. Picture: Supplied

The public were warned by police not to approach him as he was allegedly potentially "dangerous".

During last week he was allegedly linked to a stolen car which was intercepted in Whitfield but was not located at the scene.

A police spokeswoman confirmed he had been taken into custody early on Monday morning and was currently "assisting with inquiries into several investigations".

No charges have been laid.