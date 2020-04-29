Menu
Maryborough state member Bruce Saunders.
War of words explodes over proposed safety laws

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
29th Apr 2020 12:01 AM | Updated: 8:25 AM
MARYBOROUGH MP Bruce Saunders has accused the LNP  of failing to support vital  health and safety laws coming before parliament aimed at protecting resources workers.

Mr Saunders said the LNP had failed to support the proposed laws, which would create the offence of industrial manslaughter to protect Queensland's 70,000 resources workers - including more than 150 in the Maryborough electorate.

"Resources workers deserve the equivalent protections that all other workers in all other Queensland workplaces already have under the Palaszczuk Government," Mr Saunders said

"This demonstrates the value that the LNP puts on workers' life and limbs.

"They joined up with One Nation to oppose industrial manslaughter laws for non-resources workplaces nearly three years ago, and now it looks like they're at it again.

"The health and safety of our resources workers is paramount for the Palaszczuk Labor Government."

LNP natural resources and mines spokesman Dale Last said the Opposition believed an independent inquiry was needed to fix the mine safety system.

"Our position was validated by the government's own expert review that recommended a comprehensive overhaul," he said.

"It's deeply alarming there have been eight fatalities in 18 months in mines across Queensland and the LNP is concerned the safety regimen is broken.

"The Bill will be considered by the LNP shadow cabinet and party room and we look  forward to debating the Bill.

"Parliament should be sitting to deal with urgent legislation like improving mine safety, but Annastacia Palaszczuk cancelled it.

"The Palaszczuk Government hasn't listened to their own experts and has cancelled parliament, which means this legislation may not even be considered."

