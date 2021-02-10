Wardrobe malfunction Serena is desperate to avoid

Her catsuit has won plenty of admirers in the opening two rounds of the Australian Open, but its design is keeping Serena Williams on notice when preparing for each match.

Serena Williams strolled into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday but former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu's emotional comeback from 15 months out ended at the hands of Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-wei.

Williams, 39, continued her quest to equal Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 Grand Slams with a 6-3, 6-0 romp past 99th-ranked Serbian Nina Stojanovic in just 69 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

"l wasn't thinking as much in the second (set), as I was in the first," said Williams, who hit 27 winners in her 101st Australian Open match while again sporting her unique, one-legged catsuit inspired by track legend 'Flo-Jo'.

"I'm here to have fun and it's great to be playing in front of a crowd."

Williams revealed the story behind her catsuit in her post-match press conference, telling reporters she had to be careful to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

"Yeah, actually, this outfit was last-minute, to be honest," Williams said.

"It was, I wasn't really, I just felt like the design that we had before wasn't as Serena-esque, and so the Nike team went back and created something very Serena-like and didn't have time to put it in retail.

"So it was definitely more of a last-minute outfit than usual.

"So, yeah. So it's light. It's actually, if you look up close, it's actually breathable and it's perforated, so it's actually super light and to a point where I need to make sure I'm wearing underwear. Nude colour, though."

Williams was also asked which person, living or dead, she would most like to meet and replied: "Jesus".

When probed further for a living person, she said she would like to meet Robert Downey Jr doe to her love of Marvel films and Iron Man.

Eighth seed Andreescu, playing her first tournament since October 2019 after a serious knee injury, could never cope with Hsieh's quirky range of shots and lost 6-3, 6-2 in one hour 23 minutes.

"You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight," said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu in the first round.

Kvitova, the former Wimbledon champion and Melbourne runner-up in 2019, committed 44 unforced errors in her 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 defeat to Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

But seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka was little troubled in going through 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 against Russia's Daria Kasatkina.

Originally published as Wardrobe malfunction Serena is desperate to avoid