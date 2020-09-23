Warm and wet Wednesday expected for Central Queensland

TEMPERATURE FORECAST: The mercury was set to soar above 30 degrees in large parts of Capricornia on Wednesday.

TEMPERATURE FORECAST: The mercury was set to soar above 30 degrees in large parts of Capricornia on Wednesday.

HEALTHY rainfalls were expected to take the edge off the hot Spring weather Central Queenland was expected to experience today.

A trough system in the southwest is predicted to push further eastwards across southern and central parts of the state over the next few days.

It will bring with it a slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms in northwest, central and southeastern districts.

In Capricornia it was expected to be partly cloudy, with light winds and a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.

There was a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

Overnight temperatures falling to between 14 and 18 with daytime temperatures reaching 27 to 32.

Rockhampton will have a minimum of 19 degrees and maximum of 32. There was a 50 per cent chase of shower or two and a possible storm delivering between zero and 6mm of rain.

Yeppoon will be partly cloudy, drop pingto 18 degrees minimum before rising to a maximum of 27 degrees.

There was a 30 per cent chance of zero to 2mm of rain.

RAIN PREDICTION: There is a strong chance of rain falling around Capricornia at 7pm on Wednesday.

Gladstone will be partly cloudy with a stronger chance of a shower or storm (60 per cent) delivering 1 to 6mm. The minimum was 18 degrees and maximum 29.

Light winds were becoming north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.

Biloela will be chillier, with the overnight temperature dropping to 14 degrees and rising to the 31 degree maximum.

The town has a 70 per cent chance of 4 to 15mm in rain.

Emerald will have a minimum of 19 degrees and maximum of 29 degrees. There was a 60 per cent chance of a shower or two or possible storm delivering between 1 to 8mm.