WEATHER: A hot and sunny week is forecast for Emerald and surrounds.
Warm week ahead for Central Highlands

Timothy Cox
6th Jan 2020 9:30 AM

FIRE danger remains very high in the Central Highlands and temperatures are expected to steadily rise during the week.

“Emerald will be cloudy over the next few days, with temperatures slowly increasing through to 39 degrees on Thursday,” Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Alexander Majchrowski said.

“It will stay that warm until Sunday,” he said, and be “mostly fine and sunny” from Wednesday.

Mr Majchrowski said there was no chance of thunderstorms in town.

Monday and Tuesday hold some chance of rain north of Moranbah in the late morning and afternoon.

Temperatures in the region will drop to the low to mid 20s at night time.

A fire ban is in place until Friday, January 10.

