HIGH AND DRY: The Central Highlands and Coalfields will stay hot on Friday and over the weekend. Photo by Brett Wortman
News

Warm weekend for the Highlands

Timothy Cox
21st Nov 2019 10:00 AM

IT WILL remain hot and dry at the end of week and weekend for the Central Highlands and Coalfields.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts daytime temperatures will stay in the mid to high 30s throughout most of the region.

A few degrees may be knocked off those highs over the weekend, with temperatures below 20 during the night.

Next week, however, will snatch those degrees back.

The Bureau does not forecast storms over the Highlands for the next few days, and said dryness and high fire danger would continue next week.

Generally wind will float between 15 and 25km/h, but may reach 35km/h on Friday night.

And depending on changing wind directions and strength, some smoke haze may blow across the area.

