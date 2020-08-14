Warmer than normal nights forecast as CQ heads into weekend

WARM nights and sunny days look to be sticking around for Central Queensland’s long weekend as the region experiences above average temperatures once more.

The shift in the mercury, however, may only be temporary as both the Capricornia and Central Highlands battle with the tail end of their chilly winter months.

BOM Meteorologist Peter Markworth said despite this weekend’s obvious warmer days and around 30-degree weather, minimum temperatures were expected to dip early next week.

“Rockhampton itself is looking like it’s going to have fairly good weather for the next week or so, we’re expecting very minimal rainfall there,” he said.

“In general, we’re seeing warmer than average temperatures, around about four degrees for Friday, though that should start to ease off as we start to go into the weekend.”

Coastal areas will experience the lowest temperatures of the region next week to sit in the early 20s.

Despite the cooler change, stellar weather – around six degrees above average at 24.9 – will return once more for Rockhampton mid next week.

Warmer nights of over 14C, compared to the average 10.7C will also likely remain for the next few days.

“We are expecting that to persist at least into the weekend and then start to drop off as we go into the early next week with a bit of dry air.”

Little rain is expected for Yeppoon and Rockhampton, though Gladstone and Biloela could potentially record small amounts over the weekend due to a north-moving surface trough.

“It’s mainly influencing the south east, but we are expecting that to just touch into the southern part of the Capricornia district and Central Highlands,” Mr Markworth said.

Areas surrounding the inner-west are also likely to experience a similar outlook over coming days.

READ MORE: LETTERS: Reef warriors’ impossible, misguided dream

READ MORE: PUBLIC HOLIDAY: What’s open and closed in CQ today

Imaging shows plenty of dry days ahead for Central Queensland

“Emerald’s in a very similar position to Rockhampton, we’re looking at very minimal rainfall.

“They’ll see above average temperatures as well, potentially around 4 or 5 degrees above average for the next couple of days.”

Mr Markworth confirmed the Central Highlands would also record a temperature drop temporarily before shifting back to expected 30C weather.

“We’re still in Winter so we do still expect those cooler nights to come by, but it will fluctuate as it normally does between those warmer couple of nights and the cooler ones following it,” he said.

“[Cooler nights] usually follow troughs which move through the region and they generally bring up those cooler temperatures.”

He added while the warmer weather was a welcome change from last week’s downpour, the region should start to expect more of them as the tail end of winter approaches.