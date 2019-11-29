Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Joe Burns and David Warner.
Joe Burns and David Warner.
Cricket

Warner seizes initiative before rain slows progress

by Liam Twomey
29th Nov 2019 5:49 PM

AUSTRALIA are in a strong position after surviving an early scare on day one of the second Test against Pakistan.

After winning the toss and batting, the home side was on the back foot following the dismissal of opener Joe Burns, who was removed by Shaheen Shah Afridi for just four runs.

With the ball zipping around, all the pressure was on first Test heroes David Warner and Marus Labuschagne.

However, the pair has risen to the occasion yet again, guiding Australia to 1-70 at the tea break.

Warner has looked in terrific form, with his Ashes demons now long gone in the rear vision mirror.

He has moved to 45 while Labuschagne has worked hard for 18.

For Pakistan, there weren't enough wicket-taking deliveries and or  enough chances created.

Those sitting in the Aussie dressing room would be  thinking about a BIG score.

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (capt), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

PAKISTAN: Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali (c), Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Muhammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Abbas

More Stories

adelaide oval australia pakistan david warner joe burns marnus labuschagne second test
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Primed for premium pharmaceutical service

        Primed for premium pharmaceutical service

        News Peggy at Emerald Plaza Pharmacy is ready to lend you a helping, healthy hand.

        Project creating jobs for regional Queensland

        Project creating jobs for regional Queensland

        News Central Queensland’s Carmichael Project has created more jobs by awarding contracts...

        Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

        premium_icon Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

        News Mystery surrounds the death of native birds