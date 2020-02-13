Warner, Smith will let bats do talking: Carey

Alex Carey says Australia stands shoulder-to-shoulder with re-born David Warner and Steve Smith against Quinton de Kock's South Africa and notorious fans entering a supercharged white-ball series.

Australian vice-captain Carey is relishing a personal duel with fellow leader and keeper-batsman de Kock during the Twenty20 and one-day series starting February 21 in Johannesburg.

That contest will be overshadowed by Warner and Smith's return to South Africa for the first time since Sandpaper-gate.

"Smith and Warner, it will be really good for us to get around them and no doubt they answer the call with runs," Carey told The Advertiser.

"I don't think there are any concerns there, but if there is, every player in the squad is behind those two lads."

Intense verbal conflict between new Proteas one-day skipper de Kock and Warner preceded the Cape Town ball tampering affair that rocked Australian cricket.

David Warner will let his bat do the talking in his post-Sandpaper-gate return to face Quinton de Kock’s South Africa. The pair engaged in a heated argument off-field two years ago. Picture: AAP

It is understood de Kock fired a hurtful sledge regarding Warner's wife Candice during the first Test in Durban two years ago that mortified the Australian opener and fanned bad blood between the sides.

Cricket South Africa officials Clive Ekseen and Altaaf Kazi subsequently posed with fans donning Sonny Bill Williams masks during the second Test at Port Elizabeth in a stunt allegedly aimed at Candice Warner.

"No doubt David will go over with a point to prove, has just won an AB Medal. He will have his chest puffed out," said Carey.

"Smith and Warner will let their bats do the talking, (they) did that in the World Cup and will do that again."

De Kock replaced Faf du Plessis as one-day skipper against England this month and could assume the T20 role in a World Cup year.

Carey knows what to expect from any side captained by a former baseball prodigy who now sets the standard for aggressive keeper-batsmen.

David Warner and Quinton de Kock in action during the 2019 World Cup. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

"They will always be fiery and in the contest. He is someone who plays with a bit of flair and freedom," said Carey of de Kock.

"They will put on a good show, played some decent cricket against the No. 1 ranked one-day side England, so we will have to play some good cricket.

"I haven't played cricket there. It will be a really good experience. I am really open minded about it."

Carey won selection as keeper in the 2019 World Cup team of the tournament, but notes the arsenal that fuels de Kock with 15 one-day tons and strike rate of 94.

"He has played some really good cricket for a number of years the way a number of wicketkeeper batters aspire to be like," said Carey of de Kock.

"He is very destructive in that white ball format. He will open and I will try and finish off innings for Australia."

Carey backed South African-born Marnus Labuschagne to continue his run spree in front of 'home' family and friends, but D'Arcy Short will replace injured Glenn Maxwell (elbow) in both T20 and one-day squads.