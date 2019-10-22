Menu
Login
Lifestyle

Warning about 'killer' Kmart chew toy

22nd Oct 2019 5:59 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM

A woman has warned about the dangers of a $5 Kmart pet toy after it almost killed her dog.

Leah Mabey posted about the Dental Bone Pet Toy saying her Pomeranian had to have emergency surgery after he managed to chew off the end and swallow it.

"Our little pomeranian is a puppy still and like most dogs will give anything a go but I thought I'd be safe buying this," she wrote.

She said her 10-month-old dog with "brand new tiny teeth" had to have surgery to remove part of the toy from his bowel.

Leah Mabey’s dog needed emergency surgery.
Leah Mabey’s dog needed emergency surgery.

 

Her pomeranian chewed the end off the toy.
Her pomeranian chewed the end off the toy.

 

"I know all toys at some level will get broken etc but I genuinely didn't think a chewability level 4 toy wouldn't be able to be eaten by a tiny Pom," she said.

She said she wanted to post the message to serve as a warning to other animal lovers.

"Please no hate or comments about being a "bad pet owner" etc, I'm not here for that. Simply writing a quick warning about this toy," she wrote.

Her post has since been shared more than 2000 times and attracted more than 3000 comments.

Ms Mabey said she was worried that other dogs big or small may also have the toy at home and could potentially need surgery too.

"My recommendation would be to chuck it away," her post warned.

While Ms Mabey is based in New Zealand, the toy is also available in Australia and Kmart's website shows it is still able to be purchased online.

The site does have a warning for people to "Choose toys that reflect your pet's play style. Follow usage instructions carefully".

The chew toy is still available online.
The chew toy is still available online.

More Stories

Show More
chew toy dog kmart pet

Top Stories

    100+ PHOTOS: Fashion at Emerald 100 races

    100+ PHOTOS: Fashion at Emerald 100 races

    News PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds show up town’s biggest event of the year

    Cancer survivor face of Relay for Life

    Cancer survivor face of Relay for Life

    News Patricia Wiggins from Moranbah is proud to support the fundraiser later this...

    Sorghum harvest reaps award

    Sorghum harvest reaps award

    News Kim and Patrick Donaldson won the Mark Donaldson Memorial Shield farming award.

    Keeping promise to family

    Keeping promise to family

    News Kylie Sunnerdale shaved her head to raise money for cancer after losing her...