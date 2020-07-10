Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Australian Taxation Office has warned against SMS and email scams at tax time.
The Australian Taxation Office has warned against SMS and email scams at tax time.
News

WARNING: Australian Taxation Office issues MyGov scam alert

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
10th Jul 2020 10:04 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Australian Taxation Office has warned against myGov-themed SMS and email scams as tax time hits "full swing".

The ATO issued the warning this week, outlining scams taking the form of messages often asking the reader to "click on a link to verify your details".

The warning said those messages "may seem to be legitimate because they show in your ATO or myGov SMS message thread".

"Don't click any links, and don't provide the information requested," the ATO warning stated. "A genuine ATO or myGov message will never ask you to access online services via a hyperlink.

"Warn your family and friends to stay alert and visit our scam alerts page to learn more."

Visit www.ato.gov.au/General/Online-services/Identity-security/Scam-alerts/ for more information.

ato gympie news mygov scam alert tax time
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The fight to save mining ghost town from bulldozers

        premium_icon The fight to save mining ghost town from bulldozers

        News Town’s ‘longest serving resident’ fears she will be forced out.

        Adani CEO steps down from role

        premium_icon Adani CEO steps down from role

        Business Adani has announced a new leader

        Speedy Suzanne has been drag racing for 8 years

        premium_icon Speedy Suzanne has been drag racing for 8 years

        Motor Sports “Once you do your first few runs, you will become addicted.”

        CQ pub commissions locally-themed mural

        premium_icon CQ pub commissions locally-themed mural

        News Clermont artist Dave Faint returned to town to paint a mural for the pub’s beer...