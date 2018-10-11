Menu
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Queensland.
Weather

WARNING: Destructive winds and hail forecast for CQ

11th Oct 2018 12:57 PM

UPDATE 1.30pm: PARTS of Capricornia have been added to the warning list for a severe thunderstorm heading north today.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours in the Wide Bay and Burnett and parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs districts. Locations which may be affected include Dalby, Monto, Bundaberg, Goondiwindi, Miles, Moonie, Taroom and Tara.

INITIAL STORY: DESTRUCTIVE winds and large hail stones are likely to hit parts of the Central Highlands over the next several hours with emergency services urging people to be prepared.

Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 11.56am for people across Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett, Maranoa and Warrego, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts.

The dangerous thunderstorm developed north-east of Dalby and is shifting north-east towards Kingaroy.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce destructive winds and very large hailstones over the next several hours for residents in these parts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 2:30 pm.

bureau of meteorology central highlands thunderstorm warning tmbweather
