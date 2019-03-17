WARNING: Funnel-webs have been spotted in the region

CREEPY CRAWLY: Jaeden Carter is warning residents funnel-webs have made their way into the region.

JAEDEN Carter was going about his daily gardening in Liston on Sunday morning when, out of nowhere, three funnel-web spiders crawled out at him.

Mr Carter was terrified as the spiders charged for him before he managed to safely capture them.

He is now looking for a place to donate them to.

Mr Carter returned to his garden on Monday afternoon to find around 17 more, realising there was a whole nest of them.

Mr Carter's concern was not for himself, but for any other local gardeners who may be surprised by the deadly spiders.

"Some people said they've already seen them in their yards," he said.

"That might mean they have established populations in little pockets, and those pockets are starting to spread."

Despite the creepy crawlers, Mr Carter was happy to go back to his garden the next day.

Funnel Web Facts