Theresa Creek on the Gregory Highway north of Emerald is expected to rise and close the highway in both directions on March 18.
News

WARNING: Gregory Hwy to close if water rises

Kristen Booth
18th Mar 2021 9:29 AM
UPDATE: It is understood that when the Gregory Highway closes, it could be closed for up to 24 hours.

INITIAL 9.30am: Central Highlands Police expect the Gregory Highway to close in both directions about mid-morning on March 18.

“Theresa Creek, on the Gregory Highway north of Emerald, is expected to rise and close the highway in both directions later this morning,” a traffic announcement read.

“It is unknown how long the highway will be closed for at this time.”

Drivers are reminded to drive to conditions and not to drive through flooded roads.

Click here for updates on Central Queensland road closures.

