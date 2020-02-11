WARNING: Highway closed due to flooding

The Capricorn Highway between Blackwater and Bluff is currently closed due to water over the road at Blackwater Creek.

A MAJOR Central Queensland Highway has been closed after heavy rainfall across the region.

More than 100mm of rain was recorded at Duaringa and 90mm at Bluff, which has caused Bluff Creek and Blackwater Creek to rise.

Blackwater Police have closed the Capricorn Hwy between Blackwater and Bluff due to water over the road at Blackwater Creek.

Bluff Creek is also closed due to silt on the road, and is expected to reopen about noon after council clear the debris.

About 9.30am Blackwater Police said Blackwater Rolleston Road was also closed due to water over the road and Blackwater Cooroorah Road was closed due to flooding over the Bedford Weir crossing.

The Capricorn Highway has been reported as closed near Bluff due to overnight rainfall. Picture: CQ Flood Update Facebook Page

Police Minister Mark Ryan said weather systems, including severe storms, were dumping heavy falls, leading to flash flooding.

“We all have a responsibility to make good decisions on the road to keep other drivers and ourselves safe,” Mr Ryan said.

“But that is especially the case during extreme weather events.

“We are seeing significant amounts of rainfall in short periods of time which is having a big impact on many roads.

“Of course, if it’s flooded forget it.”