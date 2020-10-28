Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dark clouds are seen rolling across the Fitzroy River this afternoon.
Dark clouds are seen rolling across the Fitzroy River this afternoon.
Weather

WARNING: More wild weather, severe storms to hit CQ

kaitlyn smith
28th Oct 2020 1:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Bureau of Meteorology has once again issued a storm warning for parts of the Central Highlands, Coalfields and Capricornia.

Severe thunderstorms are predicted for areas including Biloela, Rockhampton, Mount Morgan and Yeppoon over the next several hours.

Large hailstones and heavy rainfall may also impact some areas, leading to flash flooding.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Man killed in CQ car vs truck crash

READ MORE: FORECAST: Will CQ experience another day of wild weather?

READ MORE: CQ told to brace for more severe weather

More storms are forecast to hit Central Queensland this afternoon.
More storms are forecast to hit Central Queensland this afternoon.

READ MORE: Cap Coast rugby club promised $900k headquarters
READ MORE: Woman’s shocking record of breaching bail conditions

The warning comes just 24 hours after Brisbane City experienced similar flash flooding.

Around 7500 people across Rockhampton were yesterday left without power for some time.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to move cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose items and stay indoors if possible.

The next warning is due to be issued by 3:15pm

bureau of metereology severe thunderstorm warning severe weather warning
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: More cars is not the solution

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: More cars is not the solution

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics Kate Jones blasts Clive Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign

        CQ cattle property manager caught driving after smoking meth

        Premium Content CQ cattle property manager caught driving after smoking meth

        News The 25-year-old made the ‘unfortunate’ decision to drive to the shops.