Woman cooks steak in toaster
Lifestyle

Warning over bizarre steak-in-toaster hack

by Hannah Paine
12th Nov 2020 2:27 PM

Just when you thought we'd seen every cooking hack under the sun, a woman in the United States has served up possibly the strangest one yet - cooking steak in a toaster.

But before you're tempted to try out her method at home (which works exactly the way it sounds like it would) you might want to heed this warning from an expert.

Appliances Online's resident expert Colin Jones said that not only could cooking raw meat in a toaster give you food poisoning it could also pose a serious danger in your kitchen.

Woman's TikTok hack goes viral. Picture: TikTok.
"Cooking any raw foods in a toaster is not only a health risk, but it could also create a fire hazard with the potential for oils and fats to create a flame," he told news.com.au.

"As a toaster is primarily designed to cook bread and not raw foods, the oils and fats would void the warranty of the toaster and could cause damage to it.

@itsmeju1iette

Cooking steak for my boyfriend ❤️🥩 ##foryou ##cooking ##chef

♬ It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas - Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters - 🎄🎄🎄


"Also as it would be difficult to clean, you could also run the risk of cross contamination, by placing raw food into a toaster and then reusing it."

In the video, which has been viewed more than four million times, Juliette (@itsmeju1iette) placed two pieces of raw meat into the toaster to cook.

The woman tucked into the steak. Picture: TikTok.
The woman tucked into the steak. Picture: TikTok.

After the meat had been lightly toasted she took the two pieces out, slathering one of them in sauce before tucking into the still very pink steak.

Her post got tens of thousands of comments, with one person joking they had "just watched a crime happen".

"Did this today! Now I'm in hospital," another person joked.

"Google how do you delete someone else's video," another comment read.

But others saw nothing funny in it, saying it was equal parts "disturbing and disgusting".

"How to get salmonella 101," one person wrote.

"How in the world are you going to clean up that toaster? Toss it and get a new one every time," another said.

