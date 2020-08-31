Warning over 'dangerous', popular, Aldi cleaning hack

It's one of Aldi's most popular products - but a mum has just issued fellow shoppers a warning after she used it and began to feel unwell.

The German supermarket's $1.25 pre-wash stain remover, Di San, is designed to lift stubborn marks from clothes - but developed a cult following because of its versatility.

Recently, many have been mixing the stain remover with another Aldi cleaner to transform mouldy grout, raving about the results on Facebook groups dedicated to cleaning.

When one woman tried the "hack" - which involves mixing Di San with Mould Away - she found herself feeling nauseous and struck down by a headache.

"Warning don't mix Di San with other chemicals," the concerned woman wrote in Aldi Mums on the weekend.

"I used this mix to clean grout on floor. Yes it worked. But this mix of Di San and Mould Away gave me headaches and nausea."

An Aldi shopper has issued an urgent warning about the store’s $1.25 stain remover which she used to clean her grout. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Mums

She then said that as a result of feeling sick she checked the label, something she hadn't thought to do before, and realised there was a warning on the back of the purple spray bottle.

"Do not mix with other chemicals," it reads.

Mould Away, which costs $2.79, contains the active chemical sodium hydroxide and sodium hypochlorite, a common household bleach, while Di San's active ingredient is benzalkonium chloride - and experts have long warned about the dangers of mixing them at home.

Chemist Alexander Lu of Dong Research Group, explained to Business Insider Australia recently that bleaches are made up of highly reactive chemicals that make it effective at killing bacteria and viruses, but its high reactivity is also what makes it respond to other chemicals, which can result in new toxic chemicals.

"The primary ingredient in chlorinated bleach is sodium hypochlorite, which reacts with a variety of chemicals to produce toxic gases," he said.

She realised mixing two cleaning products had made her feel unwell after discovering this warning on the Aldi bottle. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Mums

"In general, cleaning products will fall into one of these three categories, so it is a bad idea to mix any cleaning products with bleach."

On Facebook, other Aldi shoppers claimed to already know this as the original poster said she felt "terrible" because she'd posted previously showing off her immaculate floors.

"I feel terrible for posting my initial post … I feel terrible now … please no one try this," she pleaded.

Some had little sympathy, saying she should have checked the labels and describing it as "common sense".

"This should be common sense when playing with chemicals," one said.

"This is a good example to not blindly follow everything someone posts on this and other sites," another added.

While one said: "Why on earth would you mix the chemicals? That is asking for trouble!"

There are two varieties of Di San available at Aldi. Picture: Supplied

But mostly, people were grateful the woman had shared her experience, saying they hadn't realised it was dangerous.

"It's good this came up. When I tell anyone never to mix chemicals they think I'm just being an old fart," one woman said.

"Thanks for highlighting this. It is so important to read labels. Ventilation is paramount too," another added.

An Aldi spokesperson told news.com.au it had labelled the product to ensure the safety of customers.

"The warning is to prevent misuse of the product where it is mixed with other common household chemicals, for example bleach, which may result in a reaction of potentially dangerous fumes," the spokesperson said.

"We remind customers to carefully follow directions for use as outlined on the labels of our products."

After following a hack online she cleaned her tiles brilliantly – but it had an awful effect on her. Picture: Facebook/Aldi Mums