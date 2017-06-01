Warnings heat up

THE arrival of winter in Central Queensland yesterday has prompted renewed warning of fire safety. As minimum temperatures fall below 10 degrees and our heaters are turned on, the risk of fire increases.

QFES Fitzroy zone superintendent Col May said generally there is a spike of calls in the first onset of winter.

"People will use heaters that haven't been used for a while and have not been maintained,” he said.

"The heaters have been stored away in the summer months and have collected dust, and cords may have been damaged.”

Mr May said another cause of fires during winter were heaters placed in rooms without the correct configuration.

"Close proximately to flammable objects, clothes being dried and bedding can spark a fire,” he said.

"Heaters can also be bumped by children and pets, changing the position of the heater.”

Mr May said people should check their heaters before use, be careful of the position of the heater and check the safety switch.

"If your heater is tripping the safety switch, there's something wrong with the heater,” he said.

In 2016 QFES attended 554 residential structure fires during the winter months.

Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Mark Ryan said an escape plan is pivotal to ensuring your safety during the event of a fire.

"It's important for everyone in your household to discuss, prepare and practise an escape plan so if a fire occurs everyone knows what to do,” he said.

For more information on fire safety during winter months visit the QFES website www.qfes.qld.gov.au.