Forensic Crash Unit investigate Warrego Hwy collision

UPDATE 2.30PM: THE Forensic Crash Unit is spending today at the scene of a fatal traffic crash that claimed the life of a woman last night.

The 49-year-old Harlaxton woman was killed in a horror collision between a car and a loaded cattle truck on the Warrego Hwy, west of Bowenville about 7pm yesterday.

Jondaryan Police Station officer-in-charge Senior Constable Duncan Miller said investigations were continuing into the cause of the crash which happened near the intersection of Bowenville Norwin Rd and the Warrego Hwy.

"The heavy vehicle was travelling eastbound and the sedan has turned out of the Bowenville Norwin Rd travelling eastbound as well," Snr Const Miller said.

"Then there has been a collision with the two. As a result of that one female occupant of the vehicle died."

Snr Const Miller said some members of the woman's family were yet to be notified.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on the Warrego Hwy at Bowenville. Sam Flanagan

Serious accident at Warrego Hwy, #Bowenville , lengthy delays expected, please avoid the area — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 25, 2017

