Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ON-SITE: The scene of the crash at Burnside Road, Ormeau. Picture: Lea Emery // Gold Coast Bulletin
ON-SITE: The scene of the crash at Burnside Road, Ormeau. Picture: Lea Emery // Gold Coast Bulletin
Breaking

Warwick girl, 16, fights for life after high-speed crash

Jessica Paul
20th Sep 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 21st Sep 2020 4:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 16-YEAR-OLD Warwick girl is in a critical condition and another four teens hospitalised after a horror car crash on the Gold Coast.

Police officers responded to reports of hooning along Burnside Rd at Ormeau on the Gold Coast at about 1.15am this morning.

A QPS spokesman said police attempted to intercept one of the cars involved, but it drove off at high speed.

Police lost sight of the car until it and a second vehicle were found crashed into a creek bed shortly afterwards.

The 16-year-old Warwick girl was a passenger in one of the vehicles, and was immediately transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head injuries.

A QAS spokesman said the girl remains in a critical but stable condition.

Paramedics also treated another teen from Warwick, two teens from Allora, and a 15-year-old girl from Boonah for minor injuries.

All four teens were transported to the Gold Coast Hospital.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit were ongoing, and were being overseen by the Ethical Standards Command.

At this stage, no charges have been laid.

More Stories

crash gold coast warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DREAM JOB ALERT: Get paid to camp!

        Premium Content DREAM JOB ALERT: Get paid to camp!

        Careers A once in a lifetime job opportunity has come up for an individual or couple who love the outdoors.

        Reforms fall short as industry mourns fallen miners

        Premium Content Reforms fall short as industry mourns fallen miners

        Business ‘A senseless tragedy remains forever tragic, but it depends on us whether it...

        New Isaac art gallery displays a showcase of public’s photos

        Premium Content New Isaac art gallery displays a showcase of public’s photos

        Art & Theatre ‘From coastal pandanus to rugged caves to sweeping vistas, it is all here, and...

        REPLAY: Frenchville Bushrangers V Magpies Mongrels

        Premium Content REPLAY: Frenchville Bushrangers V Magpies Mongrels

        Softball and Baseball REPLAY: Catch action from Bushrangers v Magpies Mongrels clash