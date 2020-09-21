Warwick girl remains in ICU after horror Gold Coast crash

BURNOUTS: Police believe the group of five were hooning at the time of the incident. Picture: file

A 16-YEAR-OLD Warwick girl remains in intensive care after suffering serious head injuries in a high-speed car crash on the Gold Coast.

The teen was a passenger in one of two vehicles that crashed into a creek bed on Burnside Rd at Ormeau yesterday, during what police believe was a hooning incident.

A Metro South Health spokeswoman confirmed the Warwick girl remained in a critical but stable condition in the ICU at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

A teen boy from Warwick, another two from Allora, and a 15-year-old girl from Boonah were also involved in the crash.

All four people were transported to Gold Coast Hospital with a range of minor injuries.

The scene of the crash at Burnside Road, Ormeau. Picture: Lea Emery / Gold Coast Bulletin

At this stage, no charges have been laid.

The crash occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning, when police responded to reports of hooning on the Gold Coast road at about 1.15am.

Police said they attempted to intercept one of the cars involved, but it drove off at a high speed.

The vehicle and a second car were found crashed into a creek bed a short time later.

A QPS spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit's investigations were ongoing under supervision by the Ethical Standards Command.