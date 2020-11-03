Menu
NOT SO SILLY SEASON: Warwick grandparents Christine and Michael Ford fear they'll have to celebrate Christmas alone after strict Sydney border closures remain.
Politics

Warwick grandparents ‘devastated’ by border closure saga

Tessa Flemming
3rd Nov 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:05 AM
JUST eight weeks out from Christmas, one set of Warwick grandparents fear prolonged border closures will leave little to cheer about this festive season.

Christine and Michael Ford haven't seen their four children and six grandchildren, who reside in Sydney's North Shore, in more than two years.

Their planned 2020 trip down south was a long-awaited one but continued border closures have all but dashed their hopes of being reunited.

"We miss them a lot," Mrs Ford said.

"We speak on the phone, but we don't see them physically - that's the hard part."

Despite increased relaxation of border restrictions, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has remained firm on her stance to block Sydney travel.

The Premier's tough stance on restrictions remains, despite limited cases.

"We thought surely she would relent (come November 1) but she didn't and it's not foreseeable she will," Mrs Ford said.

"The thing that annoys me is that Greater Sydney is still forbidden even though there isn't that many cases any more.

"I understand if it was rampant, but it's not.

"There will continue to be cases here and there until there's a vaccine but I believe we should open up. It's been too strict for too long."

 

The Warwick grandmother hasn’t seen her Sydney family in two years as border trouble continue.
While many families were opting to meet halfway at points like Byron Bay, the 74-year-old pensioner said it just an wasn't affordable option.

"They have other in-laws, we can't expect them to drop everything and come up here for only the two of us," Mrs Ford.

"We also couldn't afford the cost of isolation. It would absolutely devastate us."

After 16 years in the Rose City, it was the heartbreak which threatened the Fords' peaceful retirement.

"Queensland was a sunny, easy place to live but now I'm beginning to wonder if it was worth it," Mrs Ford said.

