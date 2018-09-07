Menu
Login
Mackay Regional Council's Materials Recovery Facility at Paget
Mackay Regional Council's Materials Recovery Facility at Paget Stuart Quinn
Politics

Waste levy now one step closer

Madura Mccormack
by
7th Sep 2018 6:00 AM

THE controversial government-imposed waste levy bill has been introduced into parliament.

In a statement yesterday, the state government said it was now "one step closer to stopping New South Wales trucks from dumping waste in Queensland".

The State Government's proposed levy will come into effect in 2019 at $70 per tonne of general waste to landfill, and cost as much as $150 per tonne for regulated waste-on top of rates already imposed by local councils.

The levy is expected to increase by $5 a year for four years for general waste.

The council has previously voiced its concern for the waste levy, and will propose the government consider introducing a two-band levy system in line with NSW and Victoria, with different rates between metropolitan and regional areas.

The levy will begin on 4 March 2019.

nsw queensland rubbish dumping waste levy
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Mischievous twins sharing adventures

    Mischievous twins sharing adventures

    News Twin sisters write a book to remember the many adventures they took on throughout their childhood.

    • 7th Sep 2018 6:00 AM
    Jasmine braves the shave

    Jasmine braves the shave

    News Jasmine Ferguson shaved her head as part of World's Greatest Shave.

    Dale defies all the odds

    Dale defies all the odds

    News Stroke victim Dale Dzundza encourages survivors to never give up.

    Fur-friends forever

    Fur-friends forever

    News Head outdoors at the 4 Paws for a CQ Cause dog walk this weekend.

    Local Partners