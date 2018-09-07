Waste warriors can do

WASTE WARRIORS: Sr Carmel Boyle and Sr Colleen Livermore from Mary Immaculate Parish, Blackwater, are determined to do their bit to help those less fortunate.

WASTE WARRIORS: Sr Carmel Boyle and Sr Colleen Livermore from Mary Immaculate Parish, Blackwater, are determined to do their bit to help those less fortunate. Aden Stokes

SISTER Colleen Livermore and Sister Carmel Boyle from Mary Immaculate Parish, Blackwater, wake up at 5.30am every day for prayer and afterwards head off for a walk.

Bags in hands, Sr Colleen and Sr Carmel are always on the lookout for rubbish and also aluminium cans which they collect to aid charitable causes.

Sr Colleen said they have been completing their patrols for almost a decade.

"About 10 years ago, the Salvation Army were collecting the cans and recycling them,” she said. "They stopped doing it and moved out of town.

"We thought we could continue that because there are all these cans around town, but also someone else can benefit.

"Brian Lloyd from the Parish is the collecting depot. He takes the cans to Gracemere where they are recycled and he collects the money. I believe three cans are worth two cents.

"The money then goes over to what we call the missions. Parts of the world each year are in desperate need, when it comes to our attention we send the money there.”

Sr Colleen said the thing that keeps her and Sr Carmel fighting the war on waste is that it is money for somebody in need.

"This will provide somebody with food,” she said. "Three cans for two cents doesn't sound like much to us but it might mean a lot to somebody else.”

Sr Carmel said even a small contribution could make a big difference.

"There is so much poverty and hunger among the poorer countries,” she said.

"Just the thought of it is enough to keep you going to do something worthwhile to help. It might only be small but it helps in the long- term.”

Sr Colleen said the duo had become experts in spotting cans.

"You know its shape, you know the end of it, the sunlight will be shining on it and you know what's a can and what's a plastic bottle,” she said. "You might be looking across the fields and you might spot a can in the distance. As soon as you start walking there will be another can close by.”

Sr Colleen said they were also were pleased to do their bit to support Blackwater's five-star Tidy Town award.

"It's important to have pride in the place you live even though the incentive to do that would have been something to give to others,” she said.