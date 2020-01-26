Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Brawl Mackay Harbour
News

WATCH: 30 people brawl at Mackay Harbour

Rainee Shepperson
Melanie Whiting
26th Jan 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNKEN brawl involving more than 25 people broke out in Mackay last night.

The fight, which could be heard from streets away, began around 10.45pm outside the Breakwater Bar & Restaurant on Breakwater Access Road.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said six police units attended the scene of the incident after several calls from bar staff.

"We had reports of people loitering the streets," the spokeswoman said.

"There was about 25-30 people involved in the brawl but they all dispersed once police arrived."

Six police cars were on the scene where a fight broke out last night.
Six police cars were on the scene where a fight broke out last night.

The spokeswoman said police had to restrain one man who was later taken to hospital.

Police stayed to patrol the area but no further action was required.

alcohol alcohol fueled violence brawl editors picks mackay brawl mackay crime mackay harbour qps
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        premium_icon WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        News Regional Australia will be at the forefront of the news agenda when Sky News on WIN debuts its new program line-up next week.

        Council program propels graduate talent

        Council program propels graduate talent

        News Hayden O’Sing, Jonathon Brennan, Charlie Wang and Emily Fry are part of the 2020...

        Truck tyre causes delays on highway

        premium_icon Truck tyre causes delays on highway

        News Police are on scene of a single vehicle incident

        ‘An absolute godsend’: Gemfields name change concluding

        premium_icon ‘An absolute godsend’: Gemfields name change concluding

        News The government decision will be gazetted next month.