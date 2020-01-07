Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Axe used to break into Marian business
Crime

WATCH: Brazen bandits smash way into town’s shop

Zizi Averill
7th Jan 2020 11:35 AM | Updated: 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men violently smashed through the glass front door of a Marian business early this morning.

The video depicts two men, one holding what is believed to be an axe and another a small hammer, breaking into the Anzac Ave business at 3.13am.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said, once inside, one of the offenders unsuccessfully tried to break into a secured display unit, repeatedly striking it with the axe.

Mackay Police released this CCTV footage of a business break-in at Marian on January 7 2020.
Mackay Police released this CCTV footage of a business break-in at Marian on January 7 2020.

The two men fled the store after 30 seconds inside.

Const Smith said nothing appeared to have been stolen from the business but significant damage was caused.

He is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The incident comes as the quiet valley community faced a 33 per cent increase in unlawful entry cases from January to November last year.

The 18 recorded offences marked an 18-year high, Queensland Crime Statistics showed.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2000044322

crime stoppers mackay mackay crime marian marian crime marian police policelink senior constable steve smith
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Light rain overnight in Central Highlands

        Light rain overnight in Central Highlands

        News There is the possibility of more this afternoon.

        NAMED: People to face Emerald court today

        premium_icon NAMED: People to face Emerald court today

        News A number of people are expected to appear at Emerald court.

        Buggy stolen from a Clermont address

        Buggy stolen from a Clermont address

        News Clermont Police are seeking assistance to locate the buggy.

        ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        premium_icon ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        News Anti-coal group calls for more work to help affected communities