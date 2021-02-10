WATCH: Car rear-ended during alleged eight-hour crime spree

The damage done after Travis Whiting's Subaru Forester was rear-ended on Moores Creek Rd in Rockhampton on Tuesday.

The damage done after Travis Whiting's Subaru Forester was rear-ended on Moores Creek Rd in Rockhampton on Tuesday.

Travis Whiting was on his way to visit his father in hospital when a white LandCruiser loomed large in his rear-view mirror.

He was driving his Subaru Forester on Moores Creek Rd just after 10.20am on Tuesday.

Within minutes, his vehicle was rear-ended by the LandCruiser, the driver of which was allegedly involved in an eight-hour crime spree that started in Yeppoon and ended at Gracemere.

“He appeared out of nowhere behind me; one second he was not there, the next second he was there,” Travis said.

“It was just as I was coming up to the Knight St intersection. He tried to overtake me in the turning lane but that nearly ended in disaster because someone was already stopped in there.

“He zipped in behind me and followed close up behind me and probably in a bit of anger and impatience to get past, he’s rammed me and pushed me to make way and then everyone’s realised.

“It was like parting the waves – everyone spread.

“When he appeared behind me, I knew something was up. I thought, ‘Oh jeez, here we go’. I knew something was going to happen.

“I couldn’t go anywhere – I couldn’t go left because I had a car to my left, and I couldn’t go forward because there was a car in front of me.

“I just knew it was a matter of time, a matter of when would he hit me.

“It was enough to give me a jolt in my seat, there’s a bit of damage to the rear of the car but nothing that’s hopefully not repairable.”

Travis called triple zero and continued over the Neville Hewitt Bridge, pulling up outside the QML Laboratory in Bolsover St to wait for the police.

Two other motorists stopped as well, one of whom had mobile phone footage of Travis’s incident and who claimed he had almost been run off the road by the same LandCruiser on Yaamba Rd near Bunnings.

“While I was waiting for the police, I rang Dad and said I won’t be there today. He was understanding but I think he was a bit shocked about what happened,” Travis said.

Travis hopes to get his Subaru in for repairs next week.